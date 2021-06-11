Christian Atsu trains as he prepares for a big move

Winger, Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu has returned to Ghana after being released by Newcastle United, but instead of relaxing, he's working hard to ensure he's ready for the next season. He posted a video on his official Instagram page doing some drills.

After five years at Newcastle, the winger is looking for a new club and has been training on the beach with friends.



He's been recorded working on his control and speed with fellow professional players Bernard Mensah and Isaac Hemans ahead of what will be a demanding few months showing his fitness to possible suitors.



The former Chelsea player spent the entire 2020/2021 playing for the Newcastle United reserve. He made one appearance with the first-team squad in the EFL Cup.

Christian Atsu has been linked with a move to Championship club Huddersfield Town after exiting Newcastle United according to reports in the UK.



Atsu made 107 appearances for Newcastle and scored 8 goals during his five-year stint on Tyneside.