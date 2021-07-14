Christian Atsu vows to win trophy with Ghana before retirement

Ghanaian winger, Christian Atsu

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu is adamant he has not retired from national team duty and will only do so after winning with Ghana lest he will be a failure.

Atsu, 29 has not played for Ghana’s Senior national team in 2 years. He took a sabbatical following engagement with Black Stars Head Coach Charles Akonnor last year.



In a visit to Newcastle last year, Akonnor was told by the player that he intends to take a break from national team activities as he sorts his club future out.



In an interview with the Athletic UK, Atsu has refuted claims he’s retired insisting that he only plans to return to national team action when he becomes active at club level.



“The coach understands and he told me to let him know when I’m ready. I need to be playing first,” he said.

Atsu has earned 65 caps for Ghana but he insists he has some unfinished business with the national team before he take a bow from international football.



“If you look at the players Ghana has produced since we last won the AFCON (in 1982), it’s very sad,” he says. “We must target the January 2022 tournament. If I am part of it, as I hope, I will give everything. I do not want to retire without winning a trophy for Ghana. If I do, I’ll be a failure,” he concluded.



Atsu is now a free agent after his time with Newcastle United was brought to an end this summer.