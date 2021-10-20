Christian Benteke heaps praise on under-fire Jordan Ayew after Arsenal showing

Christian Benteke

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has singled out Jordan Ayew for players after they inspired the team's 2-2 stalemate against Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday.

Ayew, 29, who has come under massive criticism turned up in style to provide an assist as the Eagles picked a point against the Gunners.



And his strike partner Christian Benteke has heaped praise on the under-fire Ghana striker.



“I think in the first 10-15 minutes we were a little bit slow,” he said. “But in the last 25 [minutes] of the first half, we were controlling the game, and then in the second-half, we were on the front foot. So it’s a frustrating result for us tonight,” Benteke told the club’s official website.



“I think we had a great reaction in the second-half. We were more aggressive – Jordan [Ayew], Edi [Odsonne Edouard], and myself. We were a little bit ruthless and we got those goals, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to win football matches.

“I think we are playing the way the manager wants us to play: with intensity, playing football. Now it’s not enough. To win a Premier League game we have to be more ruthless, and play with more experience – and stop conceding those late goals.”



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang smashed home from the left-wing to open the scoring before Benteke leveled the scores.



Palace went up courtesy Odsonne Edouard before lexandre Lacazette came off the bench to secure a draw for the Gunners in stoppage time.