0
Menu
Sports

Christian Conteh can't wait to return to Feyenoord for preseason

Christian Conteh Feyenoord Rotterdam 1614685458 57890 Christian Conteh

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Christian Conteh is leased by Feyenoord to FC Dordrecht. He has already played a number of good matches in the Kitchen Champion Division, giving him another chance in Rotterdam in the summer.

"I will participate in the preparation and then I'll see where I stand at that moment. Then we'll see further after that," says the attacker in conversation with RTV Rijnmond. The German winger is closely watched by the Rotterdam club.

"When I score or play a good game, I get to hear something positive. They tell me to keep going and focus on that. I have good contact with Arnesen. When you talk to a technical director, not everyone has to know what it's about," said Conteh.

Conteh made his professional debut for FC St. Pauli in the 2. Bundesliga on 29 July 2019, scoring a goal in the away match against Arminia Bielefeld. In July 2020, Conteh joined Eredivisie club Feyenoord.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How the Asantehene steps out
Nigel Gaisie on Alan-Bawumia race
Sam George slams John Kumah
Adwoa Safo's son cruising in a convertible Lamborghini on his birthday
NDC just won 100,000 votes with promise to scrap E-Levy – Kofi Bentil
Pratt 'clashes' with Akomea, Sefa Kayi over EIU report
'A new NDC gov't in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act' - John Mahama
E-Levy on tithe: John Kumah takes on Sam George
Sack Ofori-Atta without delay - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Okoe Boye 'defends' commissioning of Lekma toilet