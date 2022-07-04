Christian Conteh marks debut for new club Dynamo Dresden

Christian Conteh

Dutch international of Ghanaian descent, Christian Joe Conteh over the weekend marked his debut for his new club, Dynamo Dresden.

The youngster has been signed by the German Bundesliga 2 side as he pushes to play regularly next season to continue his development.



In a pre-season-friendly match against VV St. Truiden, Christian Conteh struggled to settle in as his team drew goalless at the end of the exercise.



Speaking on the debut of the new signing, Dynamo Dresden head coach Markus Anfang disclosed that the high balls caused problems for the player.



“Today it was often difficult to create situations because there were a lot of high balls,” coach Markus Anfang said.



Christian Conteh, 22, has joined Dynamo Dresden from Dutch side Feyenoord.

He is a player tagged with a lot of talent but yet to really explode. He will hope to have a good season to help Dynamo Dresden to achieve its goal for the 2022/23 season.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







