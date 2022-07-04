0
Menu
Sports

Christian Conteh marks debut for new club Dynamo Dresden

Christian Conteh Feyenoord Rotterdam 1614685458 57890 Christian Conteh

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch international of Ghanaian descent, Christian Joe Conteh over the weekend marked his debut for his new club, Dynamo Dresden.

The youngster has been signed by the German Bundesliga 2 side as he pushes to play regularly next season to continue his development.

In a pre-season-friendly match against VV St. Truiden, Christian Conteh struggled to settle in as his team drew goalless at the end of the exercise.

Speaking on the debut of the new signing, Dynamo Dresden head coach Markus Anfang disclosed that the high balls caused problems for the player.

“Today it was often difficult to create situations because there were a lot of high balls,” coach Markus Anfang said.

Christian Conteh, 22, has joined Dynamo Dresden from Dutch side Feyenoord.

He is a player tagged with a lot of talent but yet to really explode. He will hope to have a good season to help Dynamo Dresden to achieve its goal for the 2022/23 season.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Formalities to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant put in motion
I gave you the platform to speak - Kwame Sefa Kayi to Kwabena Agyapong
Related Articles: