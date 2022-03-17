Christian Conteh sustains injury while in action for FC Dordrecht against TOP Oss

Christian Conteh was injured

Germany-born Ghanaian attacker, Christian Conteh suffered an injury setback on Monday, March 14, 2022, while in action for his FC Dordrecht outfit in the game against TOP Oss in the Dutch Eerste Divisie.

The young forward joined the Dutch lower-tier club on loan from Eredivisie club Feyenoord last summer to ensure he gets to play regularly to continue his development.



On Monday, he was a starter for his team when hosted TOP Oss. In a game where the player only last 56 minutes, Christian Conteh was key and helped his team to take the lead in the first half.

Later in the second half, the 22-year-old picked up an injury and had to be substituted.



This season, Christian Conteh has made 10 appearances for FC Dordrecht. He has scored three goals and also provided an assist for four other goals.