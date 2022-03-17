0
Menu
Sports

Christian Conteh sustains injury while in action for FC Dordrecht against TOP Oss

Copyright Proshots 15708046 622f6d73e4457 Christian Conteh was injured

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Germany-born Ghanaian attacker, Christian Conteh suffered an injury setback on Monday, March 14, 2022, while in action for his FC Dordrecht outfit in the game against TOP Oss in the Dutch Eerste Divisie.

The young forward joined the Dutch lower-tier club on loan from Eredivisie club Feyenoord last summer to ensure he gets to play regularly to continue his development.

On Monday, he was a starter for his team when hosted TOP Oss. In a game where the player only last 56 minutes, Christian Conteh was key and helped his team to take the lead in the first half.

Later in the second half, the 22-year-old picked up an injury and had to be substituted.

This season, Christian Conteh has made 10 appearances for FC Dordrecht. He has scored three goals and also provided an assist for four other goals.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police refusing to release Oliver after court order, activist back on hunger strike
Soldiers injured in Bawku clash reportedly airlifted to 37 Military Hospital
Ghanaian cleaner to the US White House set to become a neurosurgeon
Confirmed Baba Yara to host Ghana vs Nigeria match
Cocobod had identical deals with Sidalco, Olam – Witness
Afia Schwarzenegger appreciate sons
Richard Ofori and three other goalkeepers named in Ghana's 27 man squad - Reports
Details of what went on in court before Barker-Vormawor's bail grant
Afena-Gyan and London-born Semenyo in Ghana squad for Nigeria tie
Watch nice video of newly-refurbished Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana-Nigeria game