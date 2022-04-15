Christopher Antwi-Adjei back in Bochum training from an injury

Ghana international Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Ghana winger, Christopher Antwi-Adjei has returned to VfL Bochum training after recovering from an injury that kept him out for about a week on the sidelines.

Antwi-Adjei wasn't involved in last week's Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen which ended 0-0 at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.



The 28-year-old forward was struggling with muscular problems in the adductor area but has returned to full-scale training since Wednesday.



Antwi-Adjei is now available for selection to boss Thomas Reis for Saturday afternoon's visit to SC Freiburg.



Bochum will be boosted by the return of the left-winger as they aim at finishing in the top half of the Bundesliga table at the end of the 2021-22 season.

They are presently occupying the 11th position on the log standings with 36 points after 26 rounds, three more away from the top half.



Antwi-Adjei has been in a remarkable form for Bochum this season having featured 24 times in the Bundesliga and scoring once and also assisted once across the period.



His only goal of the season came against Bayern Munchen where he scored the first goal in a 4-2 thrashing of the German champions back in February.