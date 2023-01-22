Christopher Antwi-Adjei grabs assist in Bochum's victory against Hertha Berlin

Christopher Antwi-Adjei bagged an assist

Christopher Antwi-Adjei provided an assist in VfL Bochum's 3-1 victory over Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

The first huge chance for VfL came in the 5th minute. After an extremely long throw-in by Antwi-Adjei, the ball fell to Förster who hits the ball but it misses the target.



Bochum scored in the 22nd minute, a wonderful cross from Förster, found Phillip Hofmann who climbs the highest and nods off against Christensen's running direction.



The home side scored again a few minutes before halftime. A corner by Förster found Keven Schlotterbeck who was lurking at the second post to push the ball into the net.

In the 57th minute, Phillip Hofmann scored his second goal. From a counter which involved Zoller, Hofmann, and Antwi-Adjei. Antwi-Adjei plays the final pass to Phillip Hofmann, who hits the ball to make it 3-0.



Hertha Berlin pulled one back late in the game through Suart Sedar. In 11 Bundesliga games this season, Antwi-Adjei has scored two goals and assisted three.