Christopher Antwi-Adjei ready for Bundesliga clash with Greuther Furth

Ghana international Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Ghanaian midfielder, Christopher Antwi-Adjei is poised for action this weekend when club football returns.

Antwi-Adjei looks very ready for VfL Bochum's meeting with Greuther Furth on Sunday, October 17, 2021.



The 27-year-old was not called up for Ghana's double-header World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe this month.



He stayed in Germany and has been training with Bochum, preparing for the battle between the bottom dwellers.

Bochum are three points above Furth who are languishing at the bottom of the Bundesliga table after seven games.



Christopher joined the Bundesliga newcomers in the summer transfer window. He has made appearances across all competitions and assisted two goals this season.