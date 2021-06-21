Christopher Antwi-Adjei starts training at new club VfL Bochum ahead of new season

Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Ghana international winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei has begun training at new club VfL Bochum ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

The 27-year-old became the first signing of the Bundesliga returnees right after the German second-tier in May 2021.



After an eleven-year absence, Bundesliga is finally back on Castroper Straße after Bochum secured promotion from the Bundesliga 2 at the end of the 2020/2021 campaign.



The experienced winger moves to Castroper Straße from SC Paderborn 07 for free of charge and penned a contract for Bochum until 30 June 2024.



Antwi-Adjei made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Bochum in the German second-tier where he scored 4 goals and provided four assists.



Below is the full squad present at the pre-season training at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

GOALKEEPERS: Manuel Riemann, Paul Grave



DEFENDERS: Armel Bella Kotchap, Maxim Leitsch, Saulo Decarli, Vasilios Lampropoulos, Erhan Masovic, Danilo Soares, Cristian Gamboa, Herbert Bockhorn



MIDFIELDERS: Anthony Losilla, Lars Holtkamp, ​​Raman Chibsah, Robert Tesche, Patrick Osterhage, Gerrit Holtmann, Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Danny Blum, Baris Ekincier, Milos Pantovic, Tom Weilandt, Tarsis Bonga



STRIKERS: Silvère Ganvoula, Simon Zoller, Soma Novothny, Luis Hartwig