0
Menu
Sports

Christopher Antwi-Adjei starts training at new club VfL Bochum ahead of new season

Paderborns Christopher Antwi Adjei Trennen 90 Minuten Von Liga Eins Mit Video Der Mann Der Stunde Op Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Mon, 21 Jun 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei has begun training at new club VfL Bochum ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

The 27-year-old became the first signing of the Bundesliga returnees right after the German second-tier in May 2021.

After an eleven-year absence, Bundesliga is finally back on Castroper Straße after Bochum secured promotion from the Bundesliga 2 at the end of the 2020/2021 campaign.

The experienced winger moves to Castroper Straße from SC Paderborn 07 for free of charge and penned a contract for Bochum until 30 June 2024.

Antwi-Adjei made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Bochum in the German second-tier where he scored 4 goals and provided four assists.

Below is the full squad present at the pre-season training at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

GOALKEEPERS: Manuel Riemann, Paul Grave

DEFENDERS: Armel Bella Kotchap, Maxim Leitsch, Saulo Decarli, Vasilios Lampropoulos, Erhan Masovic, Danilo Soares, Cristian Gamboa, Herbert Bockhorn

MIDFIELDERS: Anthony Losilla, Lars Holtkamp, ​​Raman Chibsah, Robert Tesche, Patrick Osterhage, Gerrit Holtmann, Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Danny Blum, Baris Ekincier, Milos Pantovic, Tom Weilandt, Tarsis Bonga

STRIKERS: Silvère Ganvoula, Simon Zoller, Soma Novothny, Luis Hartwig

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: