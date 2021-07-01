Christopher Demenya tipped for vacant Kotoko CEO position

Kotoko Supporters Chairman, Christopher Demenya

Christopher Demenya has been tipped to become Asante Kotoko's new Chief Executive Officer, according to local reports.

The club's CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has been banned from all football-related activities over his association with Phar Rangers.



The Ghana FA slapped a five-year ban on second-tier side Phar Rangers for withdrawing from the league without a just cause.



The second-tier club was found guilty of the charges and will now cease to exist for the next five years.



Phar Rangers directors or shareholders of the club have also been banned by the local football governing body.

This affects Nana Yaw Amponsah, who despite being Kotoko boss still runs the affairs of Phar Rangers as their director.



He has three days to appeal the decision and win to remain in charge as Kotoko chief executive.



However, reports are rife that the Kotoko Board of Directors are planning on appointing a new CEO with Christopher Demenya in pole position.



Demenya is a popular figure among Kotoko faithfuls' as he currently serves as the club's Supporters Chairman.