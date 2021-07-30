Christopher Scott resumes training at Bayern Munich after injury recovery

Bayern Munich player, Christopher Scott

German footballer of Ghanaian descent, Christopher Scott has resumed training with the senior team of Bayern Munich after shaking off an injury.

The teenager after excelling in the youth team of the German Bundesliga Champions last season has been given the chance to train with the first team in pre-season.



Featuring for the team in a pre-season friendly match a couple of weeks ago, Christopher Scott suffered an injury and had to be replaced a few minutes to the half-hour mark.

Although it was feared he will spend two months on the sidelines, the midfielder has fully recovered and is now back in training with the Bayern Munich squad.



The technical team continues to be impressed by the quality of the 19-year-old and as a result, are hoping to make him part of the squad that will be registered for the 2021/2022 football season.