Church of Pentecost celebrates Kotoko coach Proper Nartey for league win

Coach Proper Nartey

The Church of Pentecost have shared in the joy and grace of their member coach Proper Nartey winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title with Asante Kotoko.

Its not the first time as the church has been soaking in on members who have brought glory in recent times as they did same with the honest Taxi driver who returned some monies to a fish seller.



Kotoko lifted the league title last week after drawing 1-1 with AshantiGold SC at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



Yaw Annor grabbed the opener before Maxwell Agyemang won the title for the reds with a bullet header in the second half.

The Church of Pentecost took to its official Twitter account to applaud their member coach Prosper Narteh who worships at the Ola District.



"Congratulations to head coach of @AsanteKotoko_SC, Dr. @ProsNartehOgum, a member of the Ola District of @thecophq, on winning the Ghana Premier League