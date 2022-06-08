0
Church of Pentecost celebrates Kotoko coach Proper Nartey for league win

Prosper Narteh Ogum Kotoko Vs Bechem 610x400 Coach Proper Nartey

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Church  of Pentecost have shared in the joy and grace of their member coach Proper Nartey winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title with Asante Kotoko.

Its not the first time as the church has been soaking in on members who have brought glory in recent times as they did same with the honest Taxi driver who returned some monies to a fish seller.

Kotoko lifted the league title last week after drawing  1-1 with AshantiGold SC at the Len Clay  Stadium in Obuasi.

Yaw Annor grabbed the opener before Maxwell Agyemang won the title for the reds with a bullet header in the second half.

The Church of Pentecost took to its official Twitter account to applaud their member coach Prosper Narteh who worships at the Ola District.

"Congratulations to head coach of @AsanteKotoko_SC, Dr. @ProsNartehOgum, a member of the Ola District of @thecophq, on winning the Ghana Premier League

