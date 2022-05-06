1
Clean up the league and stop match fixing to attract sponsors - Sam George tells GFA

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to clean up the mess in the league by curbing match fixing allegations.

According to the law maker, issues of poor officiating in the local league must be addressed if the GFA wants to get sponsors for the league.

“You can’t just throw money into a league where at times people are fixing matches, you can clearly see that something fishy and funny is going on, the league needs to be cleaned up to attract investors,” he said.

“When you have world-class officiating when you have proper structures at the GFA, it would automatically attract investments, for example, the penalty awarded against Hearts of Oak  against Kotoko, how is that a penalty.”

The Ghana Premier League has been without a sponsor for some time now despite all efforts from the league managers to get one.

“I would support calls for investments into the premier league on one condition, that if the FA would do the right things, and the right things means we can’t invest money in a league where the referees are substandard, referees make all kinds of dubious calls,” Sam George said as reported by GNA.

It has also been fraught with allegations of match fixing and match manipulation in times past and also presently.

The GFA seemingly has adopted  a lackluster approach to resolving the issue as last season game involving  Ashgold and Inter Allies which was marred  with match fixing allegations has still not been resolved by the GFA.

Clubs in the league have been in dire financial straits with most of them playing the league in total penury and misery.

The current administration have tried in vain to secure a sponsor for the barren league.

