Clean up the mess first - Sam George advises GFA on how to gain sponsorship deals

Sam Nartey George, MP For Ningo Prampram Constituency MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam Nartey George, member of parliament for Ningo-Prampram, has advised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to deal with internal issues that have dented the reputation of the Local League before stepping out to hunt for sponsorship deals.

The Ghana Premier League has gone five years without title sponsors as the GFA are still in search of one.

Speaking on Angel TV, the staunch Hearts of Oak fan said investors will knock at the doors of the FA if the latter is able to 'clean up the mess in the league'.

“The FA should not be calling for investors into the league. They need to clean up the mess in the league and the investment will automatically come.”

In his definition of mess, he referred to match-fixing and lower standard officiating.

“How do I invest in a league where referees are substandard and match-fixing is rife?” he quizzed.

At the moment, the Ghana FA has two notable sponsors for the Ghana Premier League, which include broadcast right holders, StarTimes and Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO), who are the official sponsors of man-of-the-match as well as Coach and Player of the month.

With regards to the growing match-fixing allegations, the GFA have reportedly vowed to reward GH₵50,000 to whistleblowers.

The initiative adopted by the FA is said to fight match-fixing and betting issues in the Ghana Premier League.

