Cleopatra FC's Kwame Bonsu picks up injury in training

Kwame Bonsu joined the club from Esperance

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu is injured, his Egyptian club Cleopatra FC announced.

Bonsu suffered a dislocated shoulder during Monday's training, and he underwent first aid and the shoulder was immediately restored.



But according to the club, he will sit on the sidelines for some time.

Cleopatra are preparing for the upcoming Egyptian Premier League season. They finished 10th last season and have targeted an improvement.



Bonsu who joined the club last year with his contract expiring in 2022 played 23 matches last term.