Club Brugge, Antwerp join chase for Pierre Dwomoh

Pierre Dwomoh in action for his club

Belgian footballer Pierre Dwomoh has received a lot of interest from clubs in the ongoing transfer window, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari.

The 17-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club as top European sides such as AC Milan, Club Brugge and Antwerp have contacted Genk for his services.



The youngster will prefer to stay in the Jupiler Pro League and play for KRC Genk however the club is ready to sanction his sale should they get their asking price.



Pro League clubs Club Brugge and Antwerp are in talks with Genk in the ongoing transfer window.

Dwomoh is considered one of the top talents at KRC Genk and was also allowed to make his debut under Van den Brom last season.



The talented midfielder is contracted to the Belgian side until 2024.



Pierre Dwomoh who is of Ghanaian descent made two appearances for the senior team in the 2020/21 season.