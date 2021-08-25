Club Brugge break club transfer record to sign Kamal Sowah

Wed, 25 Aug 2021 Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Ghanaian attacker, Kamal Sowah is on the verge of completing a permanent move to Belgian side Club Brugge from English Premier League side Leicester City in the ongoing transfer window.
The transfer fee is reported at €9m + add ons and will become the club’s record transfer fee.
The 21-year-old enjoyed a superb spell on loan in the Belgian Jupiler League last season.
Kamal Sowah scored 8 goals and provided 6 assists in 34 league matches for OH Leuven.
