Club Brugge chief confident Kamal Sowah will come good despite slow start

Kamal Sowah

Club Brugge manager, Raymond Mommens believes Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah will be a good player for the side once he regains his confidence at the club.

The 21-year-old joined the Belgian side in the summer for a club record fee (€9m) from Leicester City but is yet to hit the ground running.



But according to Raymond Mommens he believes the Ghanaian youngster will come good at the club once he regains his confidence.



"It's not obvious. Usually, a record transfer ends up in a big club, where the expectations are very high. That label is on your back anyway, you have to be mentally strong to deal with it," he told Het Laatste Nieuws.

"Usually, the hard core of the players is also important, which is the case at Club. And there is not a lot of time. In fact, in modern football you have to be there right away, otherwise the critics are multiplying. People are waiting for results and there is not much time. "



He compared Sowah’s situation at the club to Senegalese midfielder Krepin Diatta who had to wait for a long time before finding his form.



"Look at Krépin, who also had to train on his own for a while because he didn't immediately deliver what was expected of him. Sometimes you have to be patient with the players, it's just that in football today it is not easy. As for Sowah , it is impossible that this boy has lost his qualities. I am convinced that once he has regained his confidence, Club Brugge will have a very good player, "said the Bruges manager.