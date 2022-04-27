Club Brugge interested in Ghanaian winger Isaac Nuhu

Ghana and KAS Eupen winger Isaac Nuhu

Ghana and KAS Eupen winger Isaac Nuhu is the subject of interest from Belgian giants Club Brugge ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Ghanaian teenager has been in splendid form for his side KAS Eupen in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.



His blistering form for his side has not gone unnoticed by the Belgian giants who are planning a summer overhaul of their team.



There is also interest from clubs in France with French sides Strasbourg and Stade Reims all interested in the 19 year old winger.



The two clubs are prepared to go head to head for the signature of the Ghanaian winger but they will not be alone as there is interest from clubs in Germany.

Club Brugge who have noticed the player's performance at close hand in the Belgian league are planning to also launch a bid in the summer.



His blistering pace and trickery is a huge asset for the player who can take on any defender and is no surprising clubs are circling for the yet to be capped Ghanaian.



The 19-year-old has been playing very well for his Belgium outfit KAS Eupen, scoring two goals in 24 games in the Pro League.



He moved to Belgium in 2020 and has a contract with the club until the summer of 2025.