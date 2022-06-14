Club less John Boye linked with move to Girondins de Bordeaux

John Boye

Ghanaian defender John Boye has been linked with a move to relegated French Ligue 2 side Girondins de Bordeaux.

The club suffered relegation from the French Ligue 1 at the end of the 2021/2022 season and needs to rebuild its squad.



The transfer window has been open since Friday, June 10 and the Girondins de Bordeaux are active in rebuilding a team as soon as possible.



Boye is no stranger to the French Ligue 1 as he played for several years for FC Metz between 2018-2021 and also played for Stade Rennes from 2008-2014.

The centre-back is a free agent as he currently has no club after being released by his Saudi Club Al Fayha at the end of January 2022.



Reports are that the new Ligue 2 side is mulling handing the 35-year-old veteran centreback a one-year contract with an option for another year.



Then at 35, John Boye's career is behind him, even if he performed well in Rennes, Metz and Turkey.