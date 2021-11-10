Club licensing committee grants conditional approval to Dawu Park

Dawu park

The Club Licensing Committee has today November 9, 2021, granted conditional approval to the Theatre of Dreams Park, Dawu which is the main venue for the premier league club, Dreams FC.

Dreams FC requested a review of the inspection date by the Licensing Committee which was originally dated for November 15, 2021, to an earlier date.



The Committee at its last meeting agreed to take a decision on the venue on Monday, November 8, 2021.



The latest report submitted to the Committee by the Club Licensing Department was satisfactory to the Committee and has therefore granted the venue a Conditional Approval pending the fixing of certain minor defects which has already been communicated to the club.

Should the club fail to meet the set deadlines and maintain these standards within the course of the season, the club Licensing Committee shall revoke the license of the venue and fine the club accordingly per the dictates of the Club Licensing Book of Sanctions.



The Committee shall later be taking a decision on the El-Wak Sports Stadium which shall also be inspected next week.