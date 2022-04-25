Clubs are engaging in betting to survive - Hearts of Oak board

Alhaji Akanbi, Accra Hearts of Oak board member

Accra Hearts of Oak board member, Alhaji Akanbi has shockingly said clubs in the country are surviving through betting due to the lack of sponsorships.

The issue of betting in the topflight has become a canker with the governing body struggling to get rid of it.



Last season, Inter Allies and Ashgold's matchday 37 game dominated the local and the international media after it was reported that the game was fixed.



According to Akanbi, betting syndicates are destroying the local game in the country, adding that Ghanaian clubs are also engaging in betting to survive.



Speaking on Accra based Starr FM, Akanbi revealed that a lot of club owners are financially not sound and struggling to pay their players after several failed attempts to get sponsorship deals for the league.

“Betting in our game is a dicey situation, we have been pushing for a sponsor for the Ghana Premier League but nothing has been done so how can they survive? he quizzed.



"Hearts of Oak may not have issues paying players salaries but other clubs may not have the financial strength.



“Majority of Ghanaian clubs engaging in betting are doing it to survive because there is no money in the Ghana Premier League but if you are a club and you are not financially sound, go into partnership,“ he added.