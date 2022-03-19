Clubs are not professional because of lack of funding – Cudjo Fianoo

Cudjoe Fianoo, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Cudjoe Fianoo, is claiming that local clubs in Ghana are unprofessional because of inadequate finance and wrong foundation.

He supported his assertion, saying that football, though unprofessional in the past, had some monetary backing from the State.



Mr. Fianoo mentioned State institutions such as SSNIT, COCOBOD, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Ghana Supply Commission as ones that supported the Local League in the past.



He said the “Late Atukwei as a member of the local league” who also worked with SIC life while playing football. Adding to what the GHALGA Chairman said earlier, he revealed that local Clubs in Ghana run their teams from the back of their car boots making camping of players difficult.



“We still have people running clubs in their car boots, from hand to mouth. A Club Owner will have to go fishing for money before a club will even go to camp if they have that luxury”.



He did not like the idea of authorities bringing foreign players to play at the neglect of fit local players.

Speaking on the GTV Sports+ special programme “Saving Our Passion”, Mr. Fianoo said the only time a foreign player should play over a local player is when there is an injury.



He also reiterated the need to revive other clubs in the country saying that they can’t compete with European football.



To him, when the Black Stars team collapses, Ghana football will also collapse.



“Until we start building the structure from the foundation and invest in its building, we will always look at Black Star’s and when they fail, we all fail”, Mr. Fianoo opined.