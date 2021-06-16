Clubs are using money to win games in Division One - Star Madrid coach

Star Madrid coach, Michael Osei

Star Madrid head coach, Michael Osei, has alleged that teams in the Division One League (DOL) with the financial muscle are winning games by influencing referees with money.

According to him, it is extremely difficult to win a game away in the league due to poor and biased officiating in the first division.



The former Black Meteors assistant coach said his experience with officiating in the lower league is extremely bad.



“Officiating is so bad in the first division and it doesn’t help us," he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

“It is so bad that you will not get a result in your away games. Even in the home games officiating isn’t fair”.



“With the experience that I have some teams with financial power can do anything for officiating to go their way," he concluded.



Star Madrid is placed 15th on the National Division One League Zone 2 with 20 points after matchday 24.