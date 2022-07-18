1
Clubs interested in Benjamin Tetteh has increased - Yeni Malatyaspor coach

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

New Malatyaspor Coach Cihat Arslan who left Spor Toto Super League last season has stated that Black Stars striker Benjamin Tetteh has a lot of suitors.

Referring to the offers received by Benjamin Tetteh, who has been linked to Hull City, one of the EFL Championship teams, the 52-year-old coach said: “Benjamin Tetteh is not training with us right now. He went to the national team.

"A player who doesn't like training. He has suitors and will likely leave the team. The decision mechanism will work together with the new management.

"Teams from Russia and Saudi Arabia, especially Hull City, are interested in our player. If the transfer takes place, our club will open up financially," he added.

In July 2021, the former Tudu Mighty Jets striker officially transferred to Yeni Malatyaspor from Sparta Prague.

