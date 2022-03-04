Clubs should be thinking of building their stadia to drive in fans - Mawuli Ocloo

Mawuli Ocloo, Marketing and Media Expert

Sales, Marketing and Media Expert Mawuli Ocloo says clubs should be thinking of building their stadia and be able to drive fans to their stadia.

Speaking on "Saving our passion” on GTV Sports+, he said once you have the audience then you can now look for sponsorship.



"Fans and number of matches are your strength and assert”, he said.

"I am looking forward to the coming generation to move it in the right direction”, he added.



It is unfortunate that Ghanaians don’t see soccer as a business and "what we need to do is to see it as an economy and success will follow”, we need to change our mindset”, the Sports Enthusiast noted.