0
Menu
Sports

Clubs should be thinking of building their stadia to drive in fans - Mawuli Ocloo

Mawuli Ocloo, Mawuli Ocloo, Marketing and Media Expert

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanonline.com

Sales, Marketing and Media Expert Mawuli Ocloo says clubs should be thinking of building their stadia and be able to drive fans to their stadia.

Speaking on "Saving our passion” on GTV Sports+, he said once you have the audience then you can now look for sponsorship.

"Fans and number of matches are your strength and assert”, he said.

"I am looking forward to the coming generation to move it in the right direction”, he added.

It is unfortunate that Ghanaians don’t see soccer as a business and "what we need to do is to see it as an economy and success will follow”, we need to change our mindset”, the Sports Enthusiast noted.

Source: gbcghanonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
A look at Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s magnificent home and luxurious fleet of cars
Show some respect to Bono chiefs – Akufo-Addo told
Nigeria announce squad for Ghana games
Kwesi Pratt slams Ghanaians supporting Ukraine
Former NPP MP for Birim North passes on
Ethiopia FA mocks Wahab Adams’ nationality switch claim
Otto Addo drops experienced Wakaso, 6 others for Nigeria game
Coach abandons four Ghanaian players to join Ukraine soldiers to fight Russia
E-Levy: NDC boots out Ibn Chambas over ‘consensus’ agenda
Abdul Hayi Moomen quits GBC for top post at UDS