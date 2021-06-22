Clubs to have supporters liaison officers next season – GFA Club Licensing Manager

GFA Club Licensing Manager, Julius Emunah, has revealed that football clubs in the country will have Supporters Liaison Officers as part of the club licensing requirements from the 2021/2022 season.

Supporters who form a very important aspect of the game, have come under scrutiny following several incidents of hooliganism in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana football season.



Mr. Emunah revealed that these Supporters Liaison Officers will be trained and will serve as the bridge between supporters between the club and the various supporters union.



“Hopefully next season, every club is going to have a supporter liaison officer,” Julius Emunah told Takoradi-based Empire FM.

“These[Supporters Liaison Officers] are going to be trained; trained properly to make sure that they have a way to relate to the supporters, teach them and also reduce the activity of misinformation,” he added.



