Clubs to pay tribute to victims of Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy - UEFA announce

The Union of European Football Association(UEFA) have announced that all clubs involved in Association's inter-club competition will pay tribute to the victims of the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy.

The Union of European Football Association (UEFA) has announced that all clubs involved in the association's inter-club competition will pay tribute to the victims of the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy.



UEFA made this announcement via their website, citing that a moment of silence will be observed before the kick-off of all matches.



"A moment of silence will be held prior to kick-off at all UEFA matches this week, in memory of the victims of the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia," UEFA's statement reads.



On October 2, 2022, the football world recorded its worst tragedy in sports history after at least 174 people lost their lives following a clash at an Indonesian football match.

The unfortunate incident occurred during a stampede at the stadium where Arema FC lost 3-2 to rivals Persebaya Surabaya in East Java.



Angry supporters ran onto the pitch after the final whistle, and police reportedly tear-gassed some rioting supporters amidst the disaster.



According to the Indonesian chief security minister, Mohammad Mahfud, 42,000 tickets were sold in the 38,000-capacity stadium.



Mohammad Mahfud also consoled families who lost their loved ones in the riot and assured victims of government support.



“To the victim's family, our condolences. We also hope that the victims’ families will be patient and continue to coordinate with the government officials in the field.

“I need to emphasize that the tragedy of Kanjuruhan is not a clash between Persebaya supporters and Arema. Because Persebaya supporters can’t watch that match. Supporters in the field are only from Arema.



“Therefore, the victims generally died from pushing, squeezing, trampling, and shortness of breath. There were no victims of beating or harassment between supporters.



“The government has made improvements to the implementation of football matches over time and will continue to improve.”



