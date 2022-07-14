Clubs urged to submit SSNIT contribution reports

National Coordinator of the SSNIT Footballers Registration, Mr. Nkoo Joseph

National Coordinator of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Footballers Registration, Mr. Nkoo Joseph, has advised football clubs in the country to submit their clubs’ SSNIT Contribution Reports to enable the fail-safe institution update its records.

Mr Joseph urged the clubs to strike out names of players who have left their clubs to other clubs and furnish SSNIT with their newly signed-on players to enable his outfit to update its data.



In an interview with the Times Sports yesterday, he explained that when clubs failed to submit their Contribution Reports to any of the 51 SSNIT branches nationwide, the situation would create an enormous challenge for them.



“What is going to happen is that players who featured for certain clubs and had left, will still have their names in our system as workers, whilst the newly registered players would regrettably be left out. This is not the best, at all."



“This exercise is very important because the 2021/2022 football season has ended with lots of players leaving to join other clubs and the SSNIT Contribution Reports must be submitted without delay before the beginning of next season in September 2022,” Mr. Joseph asserted.

According to the National Coordinator of the SSNIT Footballers Registration, clubs that renege to update their records cannot apply for the binding SSNIT Clearance Certificate (SCC).



Clubs are enjoined to send their SCC to the Club Licensing Board (CLB) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for a certificate to commence business in the new season.



GFA Club Licensing Manager, Mr. Julius Ben Emunah, on June 29, 2022, reminded clubs that the SCC was now mandatory – and a pre-requisite for the issuance of CLC.