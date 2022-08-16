0
Coach Annor Walker deceived and disrespected us- Great Olympics CEO

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Great Olympics General Manager, Oluboi Commodore, says Coach Annor Walker, has deceived and disrespected the club after signing for Ghana Premier League newcomers Samatex FC

According to Oluboi Commodore, Coach Annor Walker had told officials of Great Olympics he was going to extend his contract after its expiration.

However, with just two months for his contract to expire, the Black Galaxies coach has left the club to join Samatex.

Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, Oluboi said, Annor Walker did not show respect to the team and has breached his contract with the club.

“We wanted him to renew and we were ready to offer him a contract. I think he has deceived us and has breached his contract. We still have a contract with him. He signed a year contract with us in October. He took signing on fees. What he did is not appropriate. We know it’s possible for him to join any club of his choice after his contract.

“He came to me that he wanted to renew. He gave me the assurance. I gave him the opportunity to coach a Premier League team as a head coach. He even told the Board Chairman that he won’t go anywhere”.

“The terms of the contract must be respected and it is in his contract that he cannot do any football activities with any club. He has deceived us and also breached his contract”, he added.

