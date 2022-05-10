Coach Annor Walker happy with GFA calling for support to fight match fixing

Coach Annor Walker

Accra Great Olympics coach Annor Walker has welcomed Ghana Football Association's recent statement on the fight against match fixing in Ghana football.

Ghana's top flight was hit by a match fixing scandal in the Ghana Premier League game between Inter Allies and Ashantigold SC. The Ghana Football Association has charged those involved but the investigation and final outcome have stalled.



This season there have been some speculations about match fixing in the Ghana Premier League.



Speaking to Takoradi based Target FM 89.3 coach Annor Walker said he is happy the Ghana Football Association is calling for support to fight the match-fixing.

"I was really happy when I heard that GFA is ready to give Gh¢ 50,000 to anyone who will support them to bring out those behind match-fixing, it's a good decision and people with evidence should try and send it to the FA for them to be arrested because some of the results are very difficult to understand all because of match-fixing so I support the FA to deal with them,"



"We should even find Special Body who can do proper investigation so we can arrest that behind," he added.



" If we failed to deal with them, it will be very difficult for people to recognize coaches performance, it doesn't even sound well for a coach to allow his team to lose because of betting."