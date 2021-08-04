Coach Annor Walker names 43 players for camping

Coach Annor Walker

Source: GNA

Head Coach of the Black Stars Team B, Annor Walker has invited 43 players as the Black Stars ‘B’ team commence preparations ahead of their upcoming international assignments.

The invited players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Wednesday, August 4.



Herein the full squad:



Goal Keepers: Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko) Danlard Ibrahim (King Faisal), Stephen Kweku (Accra Great Olympics), Richard Baidoo, Karela FC.



Right Back: Fatawu Mohammed (Hearts of Oak) Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Simon Martey (Ebusua Dwarfs).



Left Back: Ibrahim Imoro (Asante Kotoko), Dennis Korsah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Yakubu Shaib (Kotoku Royals)

Center Back: Rashid Mohammed (Eleven Wonders), Robert Addo (Hearts of Oak), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Ismail Abdul Ganiu (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Abdlah (Dreams FC), Terry Yegbe (Vision FC),



Defensive midfield: Benjamin Afutu Kotey (Hearts of Oak), Razak Kasim (Great Olympics), George Asamoah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Maxwell Arthur Dreams FC (Central Midfield), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), David Abagna Sandan (AshantiGold),



Offensive Midfield: Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Salifu Ibrahim (Hearts of Oak), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Frederick Ansah Botchway (Hearts of Oak)



Wingers: Jonah Attuquaye (Legon Cities) Enock Asubonteng (WAFA), Emmanuel Gyamfi (Asante Kotoko), Samuel Ashie Quaye (Great Olympics), Daniel Barnie Afriyie (Hearts of Oak), Victor Oduro (Dreams FC), Augustine Boakye (Kotoku Royals),



Attackers: Kwame Peprah (King Faisal), Diawise Taylor (Karela United), Stephen Amankona (Berekum Chelsea), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Prince Opoku Agyemang (Medeama SC), Abdul Rauf Salifu (Accra Lions), Alhassan Siisu (Steadfast FC), Prince Owusu (Bibiani Gold Stars).