8
Menu
Sports

Coach Annor Walker names Ghana's starting XI to face Nigeria in CHAN qualifiers

Match Report: Black Galaxies Beat Nigeria 2 0 In Cape Coast Ghana’s Black Galaxies

Sat, 3 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head coach of Ghana’s Black Galaxies, Annor Walker has named a strong lineup for the second leg clash against Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in the 2023 CHAN qualifiers.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim is expected to man the post for Ghana again.

The defensive set-up will see Hearts of Oak’s Konadu Yiadom, Mohammed Alhassan, Dennis Korsah and Karela United FC’s Augustine Randoph form a great partnership at the back.

Great Olympics’ Kassim Razak will partner Dominic Nsobilla at the centre of the pitch as Umar Bashiru and Gladson Awako control the offensive side of the pitch.

RTU’s David Abagna Sandan has been named to start as a supporting striker for Daniel Afriyie Barnieh leading the attack.

The Black Galaxies come into the match with a 2-0 win in the first leg which was played in Ghana a week ago.

Ghana XI vs Nigeria:

GK: Danlad Ibrahim

DF: Randoph, Korsah, Alhassan, Yiadom

MD: Kassim, Nsobilla, Bashiru, Awako (C),

ST: Abagna, Barnieh

JNA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE