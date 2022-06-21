Coach Asare had no impact on Samuel Takyi’s Olympic success - Ike Quartey

Coach Ofori Asare and Samuel Takyi

Former IBF welterweight champion, Ike Bazooka Quartey, has slammed coach of Ghana’s armature boxing team, Ofori Asare, for not teaching Samuel Takyi the basics of boxing.



According to the former World Champion, Samuel Takyi did his best to win bronze at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and not as a result of the impact his coach had on him.



Ike Quartey who is currently Samuel Takyi's trainer noted that his boxer lacked some basics in boxing which shouldn’t be so for an Olympic medalist.



He told Graphic Sports in an interview, “I have no confidence in Coach Asare; he is not a complete coach. It was when I started training Takyi that I realized that Coach Asare had done nothing to him."

“Coach Asare trained Takyi and took him to the Olympics, but I found many faults with the boxer who I’m currently managing and I realized he didn’t get the basics right."



“This should not be so for an Olympian, a bronze medalist for that matter,” Quartey lamented.



The retired boxer who has led Takyi to two successful professional fights indicated that the coach of the national armature boxing team must improve on his techniques in training boxers to help them know the "little secrets" in the sport.



“If you start school as a child you will be thought A, B, C, D, up to Z and you will grow with it. So, as a young adult if you forget this and you have been reminded you quickly go back to it. But in Takyi’s case he doesn’t know them at all,” he noted.



Ike Quartey was part of Ghana’s armature boxing team, the Black Bombers, at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games but failed to win a medal at the event.



