Coach Basigi calls for support ahead of CAF Women’s Champions league

Source: GNA

Yussif Basigi, the Head Coach of Sekondi-based Football Club Hasaacas Ladies FC, has called for support from Ghanaians ahead of the inaugural Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League in Cairo, Egypt.

The Ghanaian club and seven other Africa countries would compete for the coveted trophy which would be staged in Egypt in November, this year.



In an interview with the GNA Sports, the experienced coach said his team was poised for the tournament and called on Ghanaians to render their unflinching support to lift the ultimate title.



He said, “We would not disappoint Ghanaians, so they should expect good performance from us. We also need their prayers and support in order to lift the flag of Ghana high”.



Coach Basigi, who won the treble with Hasaacas in the 2020/2021 season said he believed his charges had the capability to achieve their target in the competition.

On the pairing, he said, though he was paired with in tough Group, the team would do their best to progress to the next stage and subsequently win the trophy.



“There is no easy group in this competition. Our group is a tough one because we are playing the host (Egypt) and other countries we are not familiar with,” he said.



He said the team had started non-residential camping preparing for the tourney, but believed in a week, the team would move to residential camping ahead of the tourney.



Hasaacas Ladies, Ghana’s sole representative at the competition will begin her quest to win the trophy against Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea on Friday, November 5 at the June 30 Stadium before facing AS Mande of Mali, and Wadi Degla of Egypt.