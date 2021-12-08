Coach Basigi named GhanaWeb Football Man of the Year

Yusif Basigi wins fourth cup in 2021

Yusif Basigi, the head coach of Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies has been named GhanaWeb’s Football Man of the Year’ 2021.



Basigi achieved the accolade for his outstanding work with Hasaacas Ladies over the year that saw him win trophies both locally and on the continental scene.



Coach Basigi led Hasaacas Ladies to five finals in the year under review, four of which they won.

Hasaac Ladies conquered the Women’s Premier League and also annexed the MTN FA Cup after beating Ampem Darkoa Ladies by two goals to nil in the final.



Doris Boaduwaa gave Hasaacas Ladies the lead in the 25th minute after a scintillating team play.



Ampem Darkoa ladies kept pushing for the equaliser but Milot Pokuaa deepened their woes when she scored the second goal in the 33rd minute.



After conquering their local competitors, Basigi's team went to West Africa and dominated the sub-region, winning the WAFU Zone B Champions League.



They pulled off a remarkable feat by defeating favourites Rivers Angles of Nigeria 3-1 in a dramatic final to win the WAFU ‘B’ Total Energies CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers tournament in Abidjan.

From Abidjan, Basigi and his ladies flew to Egypt to participate in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.



Hasaacas Ladies did the nation proud by going all the way to the finals where they lost to the much-resourced Sundowns Ladies.



A goal in each half was enough to make the South Africans, the winners of the maiden edition of the Women’s Champions League.



The feat by coach Basigi and his charges is rated highly as the club was not as resourceful as their competitors on the continent.



Hasaacas Ladies had to rely on donor support from the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and a host of institutions and persons to fund their participation in the tournament.

The 'Doo Ladies' crowned off a successful year with victory in the Women's Super Cup. Hasaacas Ladies defeated Ladies Strikers 3-2 on Sunday, December 5, 2021 to win the match.



