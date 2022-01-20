Coach Ben Fokuo names Black Princesses squad for Uganda game - U-20 FIFA WC qualifiers

Black Princesses

Nicknamed the Black Princesses, the team is fighting to be at the 2022 FIFA U20 World Cup tournament to be hosted in Costa Rica.

Ahead of the first leg of the clash against Uganda, Ghana coach Ben Fokuo has today announced his squad made up of 22 players.



The squad has Berry Ladies lethal forward, Sophaiah Maabena Agyaakwa and Amina Ahamadu of FC Savannah. The duo will be making their first appearance for the Black Princesses.



Below is the squad in full:





The team is scheduled to leave Accra today January 19, 2022, via Kenya Airlines at 21:00 GMT.