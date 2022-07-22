Coach Ben Fokuo names Evelyn Badu as Black Princesses captain

Evelyn Badu

Black Princesses Head Coach, Ben Fokuo has announced that Mukarama Abdulai will serve as General Captain of the team whilst Evelyn Badu gets the nod as the team Captain during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022.

Evelyn Badu is embracing her new role and is ready to work with her teammates to achieve remarkable success as a team.



The former Hasaacas Ladies midfielder will be assisted by Anasthesia Achiaa and Cynthia Fiindib Konlan as 1st Deputy and 2nd Deputy captains respectively.



The Black Princesses are expected to pitch camp in Europe as part of preparations for the World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup is scheduled to be staged in Costa Rica from Wednesday, August 10 to Sunday, August 28, 2022.



Ghana is pitted in Group D with the United States, the Netherlands, and Japan.