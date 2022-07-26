0
Coach Frimpong Manso returns to Kenpong Academy

Frimpong Manso 610x400 Coach Frimpong Manso

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Division One League side Kenpong Academy are stacking up their technical team with the appointment of former Asante Kotoko legend Stephen Frimpong Manso as part of thBlaceir technical team.

According to reports in the local media, the former Black Stars trainer has made a return to the club he departed in December last year.

He was among the foremost coaches who were employed when the academy started but left his role but has now made a quick return.

Frimpong Manso has enormous experience in the Division One League as he has in the past coached the likes of Asokwa Deportivo, Nzema Kotoko among others.

Kenpong Academy will in the 2022/2023 season play in the Division One League after securing qualification.

The club is owned by a business magnate and former Kotoko board member Kennedy Agyapong aka Kenpong.

