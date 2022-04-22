Coach Ibrahim Tanko blasts Accra Lions player Rashid Abubakar for rough tackle

Midfielder Rashid Abubakar

Sporting Director of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko has hit out at midfielder Rashid Abubakar for receiving what he terms a ‘stupid’ red card.

The young player was sent off in the first half of the clash against Hearts of Oak on Friday afternoon after a career-threatening tackle on attacker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Ibrahim Tanko who was not impressed with Rashid Abuabakar’s tackle did not spare him at all.



“We started very well, after ten minutes our players drew back which was not good. Also the red card that we received, it was very stupid from our player excuse me to say and that is what changed the game,” Coach Ibrahim Tanko said.

On the matchday, a brace from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and a strike from Isaac Agyenim Boateng propelled Hearts of Oak to defeat Accra Lions 3-0 at the end of the 90 minutes.



Courtesy of the win, the Phobians have now climbed to fourth on the Ghana Premier League table.