Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu dismiss allegations of match fixing between Bechem and Eleven Wonders

Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu has blasted those who accuse Ghana Premier League teams of fixing games.
After this weekend's Premier League action, in which Eleven Wonders came from two goals behind to defeat Bechem United 3-2 in the closing ten minutes, the two teams have been accused of match-fixing by certain football fans on social media.
Bechem United according to reports will launch an internal investigation on the match-fixing allegations. Eleven Wonders also have rubbished the claims of match-fixing through their club PRO Ali Mohammed.
Former Medeama gaffer coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu to his Twitter page to dismiss the match-fixing claims.
"When it happens elsewhere is called "Great come Back" When it happens in GHANA it is called fixed. Nkwasiasem nkoaa. Is fixed Any of Ghana language," he tweeted.
When it happens elsewhere is is called "Great come Back"
When it happens in GHANA it is called fixed.
Nkwasiasem nkoaa.
Is fixed Any of Ghana language. @Kwameidan tell them we are coming pic.twitter.com/4sUKvpbw33
— Sacked GPL Coach (@OFIKOFI) April 17, 2022