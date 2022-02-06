Coach J.E. Sarpong tips Egypt to win AFCON

Veteran Ghanaian coach, J.E. Sarpong

Veteran coach and one of the most outspoken coaches in Ghana, coach J.E. Sarpong has tipped the Pharaos of Egypt to win the AFCON ahead of the Terranga lions of Senegal.

He said the North African countries are very on top of such tournaments.



He continued to say their team plays with a lot of experience and they have about six local-based players in their team.



In his view per the games, we have watched so far, the Egyptians played with maturity, understanding, cohesion, tactics, and technics so he will tip Egypt any time ahead of Senegal.

He said per what we have seen in the AFCON, Ghanaians must learn a lot.



The Ghanaian coach added that how to die for a country, determination of a team, and dedication of a team must be imparted into the Black Stars before we can win the cup.



He was speaking on Rainbow Sports.