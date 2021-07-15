Coach JE Sarpong credits Edward Odoom for Hearts GPL success

Former Hearts of Oak Coach, Edward Nii Odoom

Veteran Ghanaian trainer, J.E Sarpong believes former Accra Hearts of Oak trainer Edward Nii Odoom deserves the plaudits for the club's Ghana Premier League success.

The Phobians have been confirmed as Ghana champions and will represent the country in the 2021/22 CAF Champions League competition.



The Ghanaian giants were confirmed as champions on the penultimate game of the season following their 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals.



Their main rivals Kotoko were beaten 2-1 in Bechem to give Hearts a four points advantage with one game remaining.



In an interview with Vision 1 FM, the former Okwahu United coach indicated Edward Odoom must take full credit for Hearts of Oak league title victory this season.

According to him, he was the one who took the team through pre-season and is of the view the club wouldn’t have made it if pre-season had not been the best.



“I will commend Odoom for the good work he did for the club. He built a good foundation for coaches like Kosta Papic and Samuel Boadu who led the club to win the league.



“With a good pre-season a team can perform and I believe that is what Odoom did. Hearts of Oak management, players and fans must thank Odoom for the feat chalked,” he said.