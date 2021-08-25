Coach Kobina Amissah confirms signing two-year deal with Samatex

Coach Kobina Amissah will begin official duties on September 1, 2021

Coach Kobina Amissah has confirmed to Happy 98.9FM that he has joined Division One side Samatex on a two-year deal.

Coach Amissah returns to coaching after taking a sabbatical leave after one month.



The former Ebusua Dwarfs coach had resigned from Bibiani Gold Stars after helping the team to secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League after 21 years.



He revealed to Happy Sports that he wanted a new challenge thus the reason for resigning from the Bibiani Gold Stars.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on his new move, he said, "I have signed two years with the club. Initially, they wanted to sign me for one year but I declined because I am not a magician and I need time to prepare the team.



So my manager spoke to them to offer two years and they accepted."

“Yes I can qualify the team to the Premier League with the support of the entire team, the technical team, the management, and the playing body, we must all come together,” he added.



“I had a lot of offers from other teams, six Division One teams, some Women teams, and others but I accepted the offer from Samatex because they were serious according to my manager.”



“I have qualified so many teams to the Ghana Premier League and there is nothing to show for, so it's time to also work hard to leave a legacy for my family”, he said.



Coach Kobina Amissah will appoint his own backroom staff at the club.



He will begin official duties on September 1, 2021.