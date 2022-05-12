Coach Kwabena Amissah rallies support for Black Satellites at WAF Zone B U20 Championship

Black Satellites

The head coach for Elmina Sharks, Kwabena Amissah is calling for support and prayers for the Black Satellites at the ongoing WAFU Zone B Championship.

The Ghana U20 team in their first match in Group B of the tournament being staged in Niger lost 2-0 to rivals Nigeria in a tough contest.



While only a win will guarantee a place in the knockout stage of the competition in the next match, Elmina Sharks gaffer Kwabena Amissah says he is confident Coach Karim Zito has what it takes to make it happen.



In an interview with Target FM, the highly-rated tactician says the Satellites need the best wishes of the country.



“We're are slow starter in any tournament and moreover Coach Karim Zito has told us that the weather in Niger is not favourable at all but I believe that the team will do well in their remaining matches let's continue to wish them best of luck,” Coach Kwabena Amissah said.

In the next game for the Ghana U20 team, the side will face off with their counterpart from Burkina Faso on Saturday.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







