Coach Kwasi Appiah breaks silence on Super Clash between Ghana vs Nigeria

Ghana to host Nigeria in Kumasi on March 25

CAF team inspect Baba Yara Sports Stadium



Ghana to host Nigeria at Baba Yara Stadium



Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah, has tipped Ghana to qualify to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar ahead of the Super Eggless of Nigeria.



The Black Stars of Ghana will host the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi in the first leg of the FFIFA World Cup playoff on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Kwasi Appiah who played in a similar fixture in 2014 against the Pharaohs of Egypt before qualification to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, stated that the game against Nigeria will not be easy, however, with support from Ghanaians the team can qualify.



“It is about Ghana and I will entreat all and sundry to rally behind the Black Stars against Nigeria for us to win.



“It is not going to an easy game but I believe if we support the team wholeheartedly, we will be victorious,” he said as quoted by footballghana.com.



