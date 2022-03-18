3
Menu
Sports

Coach Kwasi Appiah breaks silence on Super Clash between Ghana vs Nigeria

Kwesi Appiah James .jpeg Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to host Nigeria in Kumasi on March 25

CAF team inspect Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Ghana to host Nigeria at Baba Yara Stadium

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah, has tipped Ghana to qualify to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar ahead of the Super Eggless of Nigeria.

The Black Stars of Ghana will host the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi in the first leg of the FFIFA World Cup playoff on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Kwasi Appiah who played in a similar fixture in 2014 against the Pharaohs of Egypt before qualification to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, stated that the game against Nigeria will not be easy, however, with support from Ghanaians the team can qualify.

“It is about Ghana and I will entreat all and sundry to rally behind the Black Stars against Nigeria for us to win.

“It is not going to an easy game but I believe if we support the team wholeheartedly, we will be victorious,” he said as quoted by footballghana.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Five things to know about prospective Chelsea owner, Chairman Wontumi
All you need to know about Ghana's plans for Nigeria game
Abena Korkor apologizes to Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah
NPP MP calls for suspension of free SHS, other social programmes
Why has Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah not been arrested? – Ablakwa wonders
Barker-Vormawor's first post after being released
Dafeamekpor tackles Gabby over calls for debate on IMF, E-Levy
Cambridge University issues statement on Barker-Vormawor's arrest
Why you shouldn’t feed the baboons at Shai Hills
Stephen Appiah breaks silence on Abena Korkor’s sexual allegations
Related Articles: