Coach Michael Osei in Germany for refresher course

Thu, 14 Jul 2022

Bibiani Gold Stars head coach, Michael Osei is in Germany for a refresher course in order to improve his skills.

The former Black Stars player is expected to spend four weeks before returning to Ghana on August 5, 2022.

Michael Osei left Ghana in early July 2022 to further his coaching knowledge in order to improve his team for the upcoming season.

He is expected to visit his former clubs, Mainz O5 and Eintracht Frankfurt during his time in Germany.

The former Asante Kotoko manager ensured that Gold Stars maintained their top-flight status in their debut season.

Gold Stars ended the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League switch 46 points, placing 9th on the table and was one of the best home sides in the season.

