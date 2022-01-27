Coach Milo showcases his dance moves during Black Stars training session

Milovan Rajevac guide Ghana to a worst-ever AFCON performance

Ghana bow out of AFCON with zero wins



Milovan Rajevac showed the exit after Black Stars AFCON failure



Outgone Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac did not have the of the best of second comings as he got fired after just four months in charge.



His last dance as a manager of the West African football powerhouse was a disappointing defeat to Comoros in the African Cup of nations.



Although the AFCON gave him nights to forget, a 'jama' session with the team at the Cape Coast stadium will be one of the very few nights that will live with him for years to come.



The Sexagenarian was spotted in a video where he was called upon to show off his dancing skills during the moral session with the team. The Serbian did not hesitate as he took center stage and gave his players a show.

Milovan Rajevac was recruited for a second spell with Ghana in September 2021. He started with his second term with a 3-1 win over Zimbabwe in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



However, he could not escape the sack after steering Ghana to an abysmal performance at the AFCON tournament. The four-time champions exited the group stage with zero wins, two defeats, and a draw.



The GFA officially announced in the late hours of Wednesday, January 26, 2022, that it has parted ways with the experienced manager.



Watch coach Milo's dance



