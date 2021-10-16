Coach Milo was appointed by GFA not Sports Ministry - Dr Bello

Technical adviser to the Minister of Sports, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu

The technical adviser to the Minister of Sports, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu has said that the appointment of Serbian Coach Milovan Rajevac occurred without the knowledge of the Sports ministry.

Dr. Bello was replying to a question posed to him by Rainbow Sports Isaac Wallace illustrating the position of the ministry in the appointment of Coach Milovan.



He stated that the ministry had nothing to do with the appointment of our national team new coach.



“The appointment and choice of appointing the coach were done by the Football Association. You can be a witness that the Football Association set up their committee and I can assure you that the appointment was hundred percent from the Football Association,” he stated.

He added that the sports ministry had other roles but the FA had already made their decision.



“The sports ministry had our strategies to bring in a coach but we noticed that the FA had already made their choice and knew what they wanted,” he added.



He concluded that although some Ghanaians do not support the appointment made by the Football Association, they should be patient and observe what happens”